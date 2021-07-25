U.S. Highway 20 officially named Medal of Honor Highwa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The State of Iowa American Legion Commander arrived in Dubuque alongside American Legion dignitaries and the Legion Riders to deliver the message of US Highway 20 being named a Medal of Honor highway.

The Dubuque American Legion Post 6 hosted the ceremony today at the Dubuque Veteran Memorial Plaza. States along Highway 20 have honored this recognition through a convoy carrying the message coast-to-coast, handing off the message from state to state by American Legion State Commanders.

The Iowa commander received the message from Nebraska and transported the message across Iowa to handoff to the commander of Illinois for the ceremony today.

Danny Sprank, Mayor Pro-tem of Dubuque, says the handoff occurring at the memorial park is very significant for Dubuque and the veterans that have served this country.

“I don’t think a lot of folks don’t realize that this park is here and because it’s unique, it’s kind of off the beaten path. Folks do come down to this side of town for other things but it’s a great feature that I would hope our citizens would come visit”.

The Illinois Commander is set to continue to handoff the honorary message in the coming weeks.

