Two people hurt in Black Hawk County rear-end crash

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday morning crash sent two people to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:54 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of an crash in the 12000 block of Dubuque Road, located near Jesup. Deputies believe that a westbound Chevy Silverado pickup truck on Dubuque Road slowed to take a right-hand turn into a driveway, when a Chevy Impala rear-ended the pickup.

The drivers of each vehicle were taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with what were described as minor injuries. Both vehicles were severely damaged in the crash.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Jesup Fire and Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

