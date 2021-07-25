Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two people hurt in Black Hawk County rear-end crash

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday morning crash sent two people to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:54 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of an crash in the 12000 block of Dubuque Road, located near Jesup. Deputies believe that a westbound Chevy Silverado pickup truck on Dubuque Road slowed to take a right-hand turn into a driveway, when a Chevy Impala rear-ended the pickup.

The drivers of each vehicle were taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with what were described as minor injuries. Both vehicles were severely damaged in the crash.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Jesup Fire and Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A police car.
Man found hurt hours after Linn County crash that injured him
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Three farm buildings burn in rural Linn County
Cedar Rapids Police investigate a shooting at 3rd Avenue and 16th Street SE on Friday, July 23,...
Police investigate shooting in southeast Cedar Rapids
A vehicle is stuck in a construction zone in a northwest side neighborhood in Cedar Rapids.
Man worried construction traffic woes could lead to injury on Cedar Rapids’ northwest side

Latest News

Medicine and health care.
Iowa’s State Board of Health too short of members to meet
Jackson Calaway, 18.
First defendant of five found not guilty in Des Moines death
A police car.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 30 leaves man seriously injured
Campus alert says shots fired in downtown Iowa City
Campus alert says shots fired in downtown Iowa City