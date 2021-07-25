Spencer Lee sees clothing line release as way to help ‘grow wrestling’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When college athletes became able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness on July first, Spencer Lee had so many messages for business inquiries he needed the assistance of his father and an agent just to keep up.

“I just referred all them to my father and my dad actually took a day off work on July 2nd,” Lee said, “He’s the vice president of Coe college and he took a day off work and just to answer calls and did that all day,”

23 days after Lee was capable of making money, he made his first public appearance at a meet and greet inside Iowa Style Apparel, a clothing store run by former Hawkeye wrestler Mark Ironside.

“I always knew his name knew what he’s about,” Lee said. He’s obviously a high mentality individual. He knows what’s best and he wants his best for me. I just respect him a lot and I knew that he’d be a great business partner and this is easy decision,”

Lee took pictures with fans and signed autographs on photos and even on Pokémon’ cards. While making money from his new clothing line that dons his famous phrase and his new logo, Lee says he is in it for other reasons.

“I just want to be an ambassador of the sport,” Lee said. “It’s not really about like making money or anything it’s just about, you know, helping grow wrestling”

Lee sees the new NIL laws as a positive for student-athletes but isn’t putting too much thought into it himself. His focus is on returning to the Hawkeyes and winning a fourth national title.

“The main thing about the NIL thing is that athletes should be focusing on themselves so you should still be doing what you did to get to where you are.” Lee explained. “Focusing on all that stuff and making calls and being busy like that is not something that I really want to do. I’m just humbled to be able to do this and I’m just glad that the opportunity was able to arise because of how my career has gone,”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.