One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was killed when her motorcycle was rear-ended in rural Marshall County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:22 p.m. on Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash between a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2007 Honda VT600CD motorcycle. Officials believe that both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Main Street Road as it approached the intersection with Wallace Avenue, located east of Marshalltown.

The Ford Escape hit the motorcycle from behind, according to troopers, ejecting Shelly Anne Tuttle, 48, from the motorcycle. She died due to injuries suffered in the crash.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Police Department, Marshall County EMS, and Green Mountain EMS assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

