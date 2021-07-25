Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was killed when her motorcycle was rear-ended in rural Marshall County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:22 p.m. on Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash between a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2007 Honda VT600CD motorcycle. Officials believe that both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Main Street Road as it approached the intersection with Wallace Avenue, located east of Marshalltown.

The Ford Escape hit the motorcycle from behind, according to troopers, ejecting Shelly Anne Tuttle, 48, from the motorcycle. She died due to injuries suffered in the crash.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Police Department, Marshall County EMS, and Green Mountain EMS assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A police car.
Man found hurt hours after Linn County crash that injured him
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Three farm buildings burn in rural Linn County
Cedar Rapids Police investigate a shooting at 3rd Avenue and 16th Street SE on Friday, July 23,...
Police investigate shooting in southeast Cedar Rapids
A vehicle is stuck in a construction zone in a northwest side neighborhood in Cedar Rapids.
Man worried construction traffic woes could lead to injury on Cedar Rapids’ northwest side

Latest News

Law enforcement officials cordon off the area surrounding where gunshots were heard on Dubuque...
Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
Iowa City block party makes its comeback
Iowa City block party makes its comeback
US Highway 20 officially named Medal of Honor Highway
U.S. Highway 20 officially named Medal of Honor Highwa
Chains Interrupted Freedom Ride
Freedom Ride raises awareness for human trafficking