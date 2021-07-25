Show You Care
Mugginess drops for a couple of days, though still warm

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More warm weather will be around for Sunday, though dew points will be significantly lower than the swampy conditions we experienced on Saturday.

This means that heat indices will not be a major factor, but air temperatures alone will be warm enough in the upper 80s to low 90s.

More 90s are common in the forecast after that, through at least Thursday. An outside chance of a storm is present on Tuesday as mugginess builds once again toward midweek. Heat index values by Tuesday into Wednesday could again top 100 degrees at times.

There are some indications that the end of the workweek into the weekend may be trending a bit more active. This would also keep our temperatures modestly cooler in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

