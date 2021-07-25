Motorcycle crash on Highway 30 leaves man seriously injured
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials.
At around 5:19 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a motorcycle crash along U.S. Highway 30 westbound to the east of the exit for Williams Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a 52-year-old man about 30 feet down from the top of an embankment along the highway.
The man was unconscious when officers located him. He was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital for what were described as potentially life-threatening injuries.
Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
