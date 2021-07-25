Show You Care
Linn County Deputy shot in line of duty honored with $10,000 grant from non-profit Running 4 Heroes

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Linn County Deputy William Halverson was shot while responding to a robbery at a Casey’s in Coggon last month. He left the hospital earlier this month.

On Saturday, Florida-based non-profit Running 4 Heroes honored Halverson with a $10,000 grant.

12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge started Running for Heroes as a way to honor first responders injured or killed in the line of duty. He visited Iowa for the first time a few months ago, running in Independence to honor Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith who was killed in April, as well as Officer Robert McFarland and Nurse Lorena Schulte who were killed while working at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.

That visit was when Cartledge met Deputy Halverson for the first time, a little more than a week before Halverson was shot.

Saturday, Carledge returned to Iowa to present the July Injured First Responder Grant to Halverson. He also presented plaques to an officer who responded to the scene where Halverson was injured, and dispatchers who took the call.

Halverson addressed the crowd during the ceremony, and thanked Cartledge. “We serve the community because we love the community. We want out families, our children to grow up in a community and to know what’s right. I am so blessed to be here today, I’m just so blessed to see everyone here,” says Halverson.

After the ceremony, Cartledge ran his 957th mile at Ellis Park in honor of First Responders killed in the line of duty in the Cedar Rapids area. “He’s already fighting through with the help of his wife and children, its definitely a miracle- with the help of the people who helped save his life on that evening - that he’s still on this earth. But I’m very glad that we’re here to give the grant to him and this is actually the first time I’ve gotten to meet a recipient before they were injured,” says Cartledge.

