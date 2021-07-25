Iowa City Police investigating two shootings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are investigating two separate shooting from over the weekend.

On Saturday night, July 24th, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Muscatine Avenue for multiple reports of shots fired. Police determined a fight involving several people happened in the area, with at least two people shooting. An adult man was hit in the leg and has what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Arrested 23-year-old Ka’Leck Bolden in connection to the incident. He faces Possession of a Firearm by a Felon charges.

The next day, at around 1:10 am, police responded to another report of shots fired downtown, in the Pedestrian Mall. Investigators say fight involving several people happened in the alley by the Fieldhouse bar. One person fired several shots from a handgun into the crowd. A twenty-four-year-old female and a seventeen-year-old male were struck by the gunfire. They are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no arrests in connection to this incident. It remains under investgation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.