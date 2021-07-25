Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City Police investigating two shootings

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are investigating two separate shooting from over the weekend.

On Saturday night, July 24th, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Muscatine Avenue for multiple reports of shots fired. Police determined a fight involving several people happened in the area, with at least two people shooting. An adult man was hit in the leg and has what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Arrested 23-year-old Ka’Leck Bolden in connection to the incident. He faces Possession of a Firearm by a Felon charges.

The next day, at around 1:10 am, police responded to another report of shots fired downtown, in the Pedestrian Mall. Investigators say fight involving several people happened in the alley by the Fieldhouse bar. One person fired several shots from a handgun into the crowd. A twenty-four-year-old female and a seventeen-year-old male were struck by the gunfire. They are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no arrests in connection to this incident. It remains under investgation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A police car.
Man found hurt hours after Linn County crash that injured him
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Three farm buildings burn in rural Linn County
A vehicle is stuck in a construction zone in a northwest side neighborhood in Cedar Rapids.
Man worried construction traffic woes could lead to injury on Cedar Rapids’ northwest side
Law enforcement officials cordon off the area surrounding where gunshots were heard on Dubuque...
Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall

Latest News

The "Ghost Players" walk onto the baseball diamond from a cornfield at the Field of Dreams...
‘Ghost Players’ emerge again at Field of Dreams site
Colony Arts show.
Colony Arts brings local artists to the Amanas
Colony Arts show.
Art show brings outside artists to the Amanas
A police car.
Two people hurt in Black Hawk County rear-end crash