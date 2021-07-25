Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Iowa City said that shots were reportedly fired in parts of the Pedestrian Mall early on Sunday morning.

At around 1:14 a.m., the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a Hawk Alert for the reports, which took place in or near the Dubuque Street portion of the Ped Mall. An eyewitness described hearing multiple gunshots. It was unclear if anybody was hurt.

Police were on the scene of the incident soon after the initial reports. At around 2:14 a.m, UI Public Safety said “police continue to search for suspect,” as well as encouraging people to “stay alert, be aware of your surroundings, and report suspicious activity.”

The incident is being investigated by the Iowa City Police Department.

