‘Ghost Players’ emerge again at Field of Dreams site

By Marion Edwards
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - For many, the Field of Dreams is a place of nostalgia and childhood memories.

After 2 years of lost time, the Ghost Players are back at the Field of Dreams asking everyone to “take the time” and enjoy their loved ones. COVID-19 forced many indoor activities to be shut down but allowed for safer outdoor fun.

“The Greatest Show on Dirt” hosted by the troupe at the Field of Dreams, described as “Harlem-Globetrotters-meets-baseball,” was packed with visitors this year.

Roman Weinberg, director of operations for the movie site, says although COVID-19 had a huge impact on many indoor activities. the Field of Dreams outdoor movie site was booming with visitors last year.

“People being able to social distance and come out and enjoy something so simplistic, so tranquil, and serene as the Field of Dreams, we played that up to our advantage, so we actually had over 100,000 visitors here last year spanning from 42 different states and 3 foreign countries,” Weinberg said.

Dennis “Coach” Rima, a ghost player at the Field of Dreams for 30 years, said the experience never gets old.

“We want to keep the Field of Dreams memory alive. It’s probably one of the greatest sports shows of all time. This is probably the most well-attended place there is as far as the result of a movie. I mean look if this was made in 1989 so what is that? 32 years later, people are still flocking out here,” Rima said.

People can catch more events at the Field of Dreams in the next few weeks in anticipation of the upcoming MLB game set to be hosted there on August 12. The Ghost Players return on August 21.

