Freedom Ride raises awareness for human trafficking

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit Chains Interrupted holding their annual Freedom Ride.

It happened Saturday, July 24.

The ride raises awareness on human trafficking, working to educate people about the issue, and it raises money for the nonprofit. This was the the group’s third year holding the event. It started in Cedar Rapids and made stops in Troy Mills, Manchester, and Prairieburg. Organizers say they’re focusing on smaller communities.

”Really just to wait raise awareness so the people understand that trafficking happens everywhere,” says board member Tish Young. “And the small towns are super susceptible to having trafficking issues because they are so trusting and quiet sometimes, they’re almost easier targets.”

