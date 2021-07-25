Colony Arts brings local artists to the Amanas

AMANA COLONIES, Iowa (KCRG) - An art show in Amana hoped to bring artists to the small town that had never been there before.

11 different artists all had their work on display, and a majority of the artists were local to eastern Iowa. The idea was to bring artists who had different styles to Amana and expose the community to something new.

“This was what the country needs right now,” Emma Walker, one of the event organizers, said. “We need to bring art like this to small towns like Amana that have never seen art like this.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.