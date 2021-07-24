Show You Care
Work release escape: Leo Alan Ray

Leo Alan Ray work escape
Leo Alan Ray work escape(Iowa Department of Corrections)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections say 34-year-old Leo Ray escaped during a work release.

Officials say he failed to report to the Lary A. Nelson Residential Center as required on July 23rd.

Ray is a 34-year-old white male, height 5′7″, and weighs 186 pounds. He was convicted of Conspiracy/Commit Felony, Willful Injury-Causing Serious Injury, and Robbery 2nd Degree in Linn County. He was admitted to the work release facility on May 13th.

People with information on Ray’s whereabouts should contact local police.

