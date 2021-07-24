Three farm buildings burn in rural Linn County

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple fire departments responded to fires in Linn County northeast of Ely on Friday night, according to officials.

At around 9:20 a.m, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a building on fire at 750 Old School Road in Linn County. Deputies arrived and found three livestock buildings engulfed in flames.

The structures are a total loss, according to officials, but no people or livestock were hurt.

The Ely, Lisbon, Mount Vernon, Solon, Swisher, and Cedar Rapids Fire Departments assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the origins of the fire is ongoing.

