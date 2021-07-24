RAGBRAI organizers prepare to help riders beat the heat

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of cyclists will start RAGBRAI 2021 on Sunday in Le Mars, and the weather has turned hot just in time.

Organizers in stops across Iowa are getting ready to help everyone stay cool in the high temperatures.

Alycia Maxwell is the Mainstreet Director in Central City. They’re on the ride’s route Thursday for the Waterloo to Anamosa leg.

“I remember it as a kid, my dad had a golf cart hauling people around so they could get a shade, hauling their bikes for them, but we don’t want anybody hurt or sick so we’re trying to do the best we can do,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell said they’re expecting at least 15,000 people coming through the city.

“We will have a water station actually set up right here by station one, it will be ongoing all day long, you can fill up your water bottles,” Maxwell said. “We also just heard from our local fire department that they’re going to bring in a water curtain, that can be adjusted throughout the day. It shoots 6 feet either direction, so you can ride your bike under it, you can stand under it, we don’t care. You can cool off!”

Many restaurants will be lining downtown Central City with tents and benches, offering food, drinks, and shade to riders.

“I’m just excited! All the people in town, all of our restaurants in town are doing something, Foxy’s Chill and Grill, AM Vets, Montana, Bit Brewery,” Maxwell said.

