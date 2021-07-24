Police investigate shooting in southeast Cedar Rapids

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating a shooting that happened in a neighborhood on the city’s southeast side Friday evening.

Police responded to the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast, near Redmond Park, shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators found shell casings in the area, several vehicles and homes had been struck by bullets. Police said they believe this was a targeted incident.

No injuries or arrests have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

