Man found hurt hours after Linn County crash that injured him

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A single-vehicle accident along U.S. Highway 30 on Friday hurt one person, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:09 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a person who was injured in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of Maxson Road, between Cedar Rapids and Mt. Vernon. Deputies found a man at that location that said he was injured in a vehicle crash earlier that night.

Over three hours earlier, deputies had discovered the crash in the south ditch of Highway 30 to the east of Kepler Drive, though they were unable to find a person at the site of the crash. They believe that the driver lost control while driving east on Highway 30.

The man was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department Rescue and Mt. Vernon/Lisbon Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

