The heat wave continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures stay warm through the end of the weekend and throughout the following week.

Afternoon highs top out in the lower 90s over the coming days. While it will still be warm and above-average still to end the weekend, lower dew points will drop the heat index back into the low to mid 90s. While dangerous heat won’t be as much of a concern Sunday, still plan to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade or AC with the prolonged warmth in mind.

A few pop- up storms are still possible this afternoon but appear more likely just east of the TV9 viewing area. Rain appears limited and only isolated at best through the 9-day, though the heat remains plentiful.

