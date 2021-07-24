Show You Care
Driver injured after vehicle enters ditch near Mount Vernon

A crash was reported.
A crash was reported.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:59 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Iowa Highway 1 near Ink Road on the north end of Mount Vernon. Deputies found a 1998 Oldsmobile at the scene of the report. They believe that the driver was headed southbound on Highway 1 when they lost control, entering the ditch on the west side of the road. The vehicle then ramped over a field driveway and ended up back on the highway.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital via ambulance for what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mount Vernon Police Department, Mount Vernon FIre Department, and Mount Vernon/Lisbon Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

