Dangerous heat for Saturday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot and humid is the rule for the day, with temperatures into the 90s and heat index values exceeding 100 at times.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most areas along and south of Highway 30 for this afternoon. Make sure to take breaks and drink sufficient fluids to stay safe in the coming days.

An isolated storm north of Highway 20 this morning could occur, and an afternoon storm is possible as a front moves through on Saturday.

After that, a few fairly slight chances for storms are in the 9-day, and plenty of days above 90 degrees. Some signs of a slight cool down appear possible by next weekend.

