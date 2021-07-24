COVID-19 patient released from hospital after spending 89 days there

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kathy Folkers left UnityPoint-St. Lukes Hospital on Friday with a round of applause after fighting COVID-19.

Folkers spent 89 days at the facility after she first checked in, thinking she broke her ribs. Then, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent the next 88 days fighting the virus. Her family said me she couldn’t talk for more than two months when she was in the hospital. They also said she went in and out of the intensive care unit multiple times.

Folkers said it was an emotional moment saying goodbye to those taking care of her.

”I just cried,” Folkers said. “I’m just thankful for them for all they’ve done for me because it’s been a long road, it’s been a long road.”

Folkers said she’s most excited to see her cat. She said she rescued it about six months ago.

