Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics begin with muted ceremony and empty stadium

Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)(Shuji Kajiyama | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Games have arrived at last, after a yearlong delay.

They’re a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease.

They’re also steeped in the political and medical baggage of the relentless pandemic.

The people of Japan are deeply divided on whether they should be taking place. But organizing officials hope an opening ceremony viewed by the world, but by almost no one in the stadium where it occurs, can overcome those hesitations.

The ceremony kicks off two weeks of athletic events that will be held in front of thousands of empty seats, just like the opening.

See images from the opening ceremony below:

Caption

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man says he was removed from Iowa trucking company training program over his hair
People gather in Cedar Rapids at a vigil for Tyliyah L. Whitis, of Peoria, Ill., on Wednesday,...
Vigil held for 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis, girl found dead in Cedar Rapids
Owner of Runt's Munchies says construction is cutting their business in half
Cedar Rapids restaurant says construction woes cutting their business in half
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Former Congresswoman Finkenauer announces run for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s senate seat
Kossuth County Speedway
Race track cuts ties with announcer after racist rant

Latest News

Clarence Boesenberg, of Cedar Rapids, is 95-years-old, and he’s been putting in the miles to...
‘Sakes alive doin’ RAGBRAI at 95,’ Cedar Rapids man proves age is just a number
North Linn wins 2A title over Earlham
North Linn takes 2A crown, bests Earlham 1-0
Back on top, North Linn bests Earlham 1-0 for 2A crown
Newell-Fonda takes down Lisbon for 1A title