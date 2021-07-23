Theatre Cedar Rapids releases titles for the new season
Published: Jul. 23, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Theaters in eastern Iowa are making a comeback, with many announcing new seasons and opportunities for local talent.
That includes Theatre Cedar Rapids, which just announced the titles for its 2021-2022 season. KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee talked to the executive director at TCR, Katie Hallman, about the return to its home in downtown Cedar Rapids.
