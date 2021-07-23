Teen injured in Adventureland accident may soon leave the hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Saturday will mark three weeks since a deadly accident on an Adventureland ride.

The Jaramillo family has learned their 16-year-old son, injured in the accident, may soon get to leave the hospital.

David Jaramillo has been in the hospital since the accident on July 3 on the Raging River ride.

David and his family were on the ride when their raft flipped in the water.

On Thursday, David learned his younger brother, 11-year-old Michael, did not survive.

Ryan Best, the Jaramillo family’s lawyer, said David has been moved out of the ICU and is now in a recovery unit at Blank Children’s Hospital.

“He’s working on sitting up in the bed,” Best said. “I looked at a photograph where he was brushing his teeth, or working on brushing his teeth. They have transferred him to a chair a couple times with help.”

Doctors told the Jaramillo family, David could leave the hospital as soon as next week, but he would have to go to a rehabilitation facility for the foreseeable future.

It’s unclear if David will be able to walk without assistance ever again.

