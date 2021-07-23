Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Talk radio host with COVID regrets vaccine hesitancy

According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but...
According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 now says his listeners should get vaccinated.

Phil Valentine’s brother, Mark Valentine, spoke at length on WWTN-FM in Nashville on Thursday about his brother’s condition.

Mark Valentine says his brother is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.

Phil Valentine has had an afternoon talk radio show on the station for years.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

Mark Valentine says his brother now regrets not being an advocate for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man says he was removed from Iowa trucking company training program over his hair
People gather in Cedar Rapids at a vigil for Tyliyah L. Whitis, of Peoria, Ill., on Wednesday,...
Vigil held for 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis, girl found dead in Cedar Rapids
Owner of Runt's Munchies says construction is cutting their business in half
Cedar Rapids restaurant says construction woes cutting their business in half
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Former Congresswoman Finkenauer announces run for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s senate seat
Kossuth County Speedway
Race track cuts ties with announcer after racist rant

Latest News

Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine
Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
Critical care staff at breaking point, overwhelmed by virus
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site
Drew Blahnik.
In grand jury testimony Blahnik says ‘muscle memory’ from military training contributed to stabbing of Chris Bagley
Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots