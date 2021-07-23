Show You Care
One dead in Friday morning crash in Butler County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Denver, Iowa man has died in a crash in Butler County early Friday morning.

In an accident report, officials said it happened just north of New Hartford just after 4:30 a.m.

Officials said 40-year-old Seth Sanderson, who was heading westbound on 280th street, failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck heading northbound on Temple Avenue.

Sanderson died in the crash.

Officials did not report whether the other driver was injured in the crash.

