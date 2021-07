FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Newell-Fonda Mustangs defeated the Lisbon Lions 4-1 on Thursday evening to win the class 1A State Championship. The title is the Mustangs’ first since 2008.

The Lions finish the season as class 1A runner-up with a final record of 37-9, their best finish since winning the title in 1996.

