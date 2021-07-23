Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

National Weather Service rolls out new descriptive severe weather warning system

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service is rolling out a new way to describe severe thunderstorms.

The change will also activate an alert system for some types of storms.

Starting August 2, any time a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, there will also be a breakdown of the damage threat that will help distinguish between high-impact and low-impact events.

The categories are baseline, considerable, and destructive - based on the size of hail and the forecasted wind speed.

If a “destructive” Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, this will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert on smartphones in the warned area.

Destructive storms would be those with baseball sized hail and - or 80 mile per hour winds possible.

The new alert would have activated for last August’s derecho.

That storm had estimated wind gusts of up to 140 mph in Cedar Rapids.

The National Weather Service says the derecho is ranked as the most costly thunderstorm in U.S. history.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man says he was removed from Iowa trucking company training program over his hair
People gather in Cedar Rapids at a vigil for Tyliyah L. Whitis, of Peoria, Ill., on Wednesday,...
Vigil held for 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis, girl found dead in Cedar Rapids
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Former Congresswoman Finkenauer announces run for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s senate seat
Owner of Runt's Munchies says construction is cutting their business in half
Cedar Rapids restaurant says construction woes cutting their business in half
Cedar County expected to vote to become a 2nd amendment sanctuary
Cedar County could become third Iowa county this month to become ‘second amendment sancutary’

Latest News

Every summer, thousands visit the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville. But finding a hotel...
Dyersville sees influx of tourism ahead of Field of Dreams game
The National Weather Service is rolling out a new way to describe severe thunderstorms.
National Weather Service rolls out new descriptive severe weather warning system
A 16-year-old seriously hurt in an accident at Adventureland is still in the hospital.
Teen injured in Adventureland accident could be discharged soon
Day 6 of the Drew Blahnik murder trial begins Friday.
Day 6 of Drew Blahnik murder trial begins Friday