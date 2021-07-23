Show You Care
Monticello memorial honors those who lost lives in 9/11

By Nicole Agee
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A memorial in Our Town Monticello honors the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, now almost 20 years ago.

Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith presented his design to the New York and New Jersey Port Authority, who then selected a piece of the World Trade Center for the city’s memorial. It’s a 21-foot box beam, waving a metal American flag.

The foundation is the shape of a pentagon and the monument to the right of the beam and flag is limestone, which is commonly found in the fields in Pennsylvania where flight 93 went down. Monticello officially dedicated the memorial on September 11th, 2011, on the 10 year anniversary.

