Man who “systematically groomed” child for sex sentenced to federal prison

Sauk County, Wisconsin
Sauk County, Wisconsin
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man will spend 28 years in federal prison for grooming a child for his own sexual gratification.

A federal judge sentenced 63-year-old Terrance Sullivan on Friday after he pleaded guilty in March to sexual exploitation of a child, admitting to photographing a child engaged in sexual conduct.

During sentencing, the judge noted Sullivan had “systematically groomed” her to gain her trust so he could take advantage of her sexually.

Sullivan will spend 346 months in prison and face 5 years’ supervised release.

