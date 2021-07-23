Man dropped from Iowa trucking program over hair style gets job offers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A man who says he lost his job in Des Moines because of his hair is now back home in Texas.

Damon Mitchell says he was let go from a commercial driver’s license program at TMC Transportation earlier this week.

He said the company said his dreadlocks would not allow him to wear a hard hat, which is needed for the job.

Now that he’s back home in Texas and said friends and strangers are reaching out, some with job opportunities.

“It was beautiful to see, I have some awesome people in my life,” Mitchell said. “Strangers are reaching out, offering me jobs.”

Mitchell said he’s planning to take legal action against TMC Transportation.

He also plans to take up some of the job offers he’s gotten.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.