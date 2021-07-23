Show You Care
Iowa City police investigating shooting that injured a woman Thursday night

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting in Iowa City that injured a woman late Thursday night.

In a news release, officials said the incident happened at about 11:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of Arthur Street.

Police said they believe a dispute occurred between a group of people, and one of the people involved fired a gunshot at several others, striking an adult woman.

The victim was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the victim has not cooperated with police, but witnesses reported seeing people flee the scene in separate vehicles, one of which may have been a white truck.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

