Iowa City police investigating shooting that injured a woman Thursday night

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting in Iowa City that injured a woman late Thursday night.

In a news release, officials said the incident happened at about 11:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of Arthur Street.

Police said they believe a dispute occurred between a group of people, and one of the people involved fired a gunshot at several others, striking an adult woman.

The victim was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the victim has not cooperated with police, but witnesses reported seeing people flee the scene in separate vehicles, one of which may have been a white truck.

The incident remains under investigation.

