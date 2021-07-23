Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hot and humid today, isolated storms possible Saturday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on hazy, hot and humid conditions today. Highs will be in the 90-95 range over much of the area with the heat index pushing 100 in a few locations. Tonight, some storms are possible over Minnesota and a few of those may drift southeast and affect portions of northeast Iowa Saturday morning. That same front will be in the area Saturday afternoon, which may develop a few isolated storms. Much like Wednesday, those that are affected by the isolated storms may get a good downpour out of them. Sunday will be less humid, but the temperatures will be nearly the same in the lower 90s. Hot weather continues next week and with the jet stream just to our north, a few storms may interrupt the high heat at times. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man says he was removed from Iowa trucking company training program over his hair
People gather in Cedar Rapids at a vigil for Tyliyah L. Whitis, of Peoria, Ill., on Wednesday,...
Vigil held for 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis, girl found dead in Cedar Rapids
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Former Congresswoman Finkenauer announces run for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s senate seat
Owner of Runt's Munchies says construction is cutting their business in half
Cedar Rapids restaurant says construction woes cutting their business in half
Cedar County expected to vote to become a 2nd amendment sanctuary
Cedar County could become third Iowa county this month to become ‘second amendment sancutary’

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Heat Is On
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Highs today
Hazy, hot, & humid