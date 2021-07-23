Hot and humid today, isolated storms possible Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on hazy, hot and humid conditions today. Highs will be in the 90-95 range over much of the area with the heat index pushing 100 in a few locations. Tonight, some storms are possible over Minnesota and a few of those may drift southeast and affect portions of northeast Iowa Saturday morning. That same front will be in the area Saturday afternoon, which may develop a few isolated storms. Much like Wednesday, those that are affected by the isolated storms may get a good downpour out of them. Sunday will be less humid, but the temperatures will be nearly the same in the lower 90s. Hot weather continues next week and with the jet stream just to our north, a few storms may interrupt the high heat at times. Have a good weekend!

