Heat index values between 100-105° for Saturday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Humid conditions continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the low 70s. A few isolated storms are possible late tonight, especially the further north that you go. Those could continue through tomorrow morning.

Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the low 90s around eastern Iowa with heat index values between 100-105° in the afternoon/evening. A heat advisory has already been issued ahead of the dangerous heat tomorrow, make sure to stay safe & hydrated!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with a pop-up storm possible during the peak heating of the day. Less humid for Sunday, but highs will still be in the 90s. Hot and humid conditions continue into next week with a few storm chances. Have a great weekend!

