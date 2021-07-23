Heat causing issues for people at the Jones County Fair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat indices will likely cross into the triple digits this weekend and into next week. The heat has workers with the Jones County Fair on notice. They are expecting more than 16,000 people to attend Friday night’s Zac Brown Band concert. Organizers hope they don’t have the same issues that happened Friday that happened the night before.

“It was warm last night,” said Concessions Manager Lucas Gobeli. “We had a few people that the heat was getting to. We had paramedics and ambulance here, they were able to address those issues as they came up and were able to help the people.”

They want people to dress appropriately for the warm weather, stay hydrated, adding that the fair has plenty of places to buy water, take advantage of their air-conditioned buildings, and limit alcohol consumption.

“You wanna make sure you do it in moderation,” said Gobeli. “Keep drinking the water and other things besides the alcohol in case you’re going to drink it.”

Gobeli says they trust their plans to keep people safe. “Heat seems to be an issue every year,” he said. “We have a plan in place with law enforcement, the ambulance, our own security staff on what to do when there are these emergencies. We have a good plan in place and they all know their role to take care of it.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.