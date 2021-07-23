Growing demand for river recreation in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A business along the Maquoketa River in Our Town Monticello provides a way to relaxing way to enjoy the outdoors. Monticello Canoe Rental is in the heart of its season, with hundreds of people each day looking for a way to stay cool this summer. Owner Addam Fier estimates 100 to 200 people visit his business during the week with up to 800 people on the weekends.

Fier says he had a record season last summer as people were eager to have something to do. “They couldn’t wait to go. Nobody was concerned about the pandemic, everybody wanted to get outdoors and get in the water.”

From kayaks to canoes and innertubes, he and his wife Lori have added more inventory to keep up with demand. “In the last eight years we’ve added 100 kayaks and we’re now up to 400 tubes,” says Fier. “So we’re adding equipment [and] trying to get our name out there.”

And with business flowing this year, the Fiers are grateful for their staff, all younger people from the Monticello area, to keep rides running smoothly.

