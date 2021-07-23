Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Growing demand for river recreation in Monticello

Riders enjoy a ride on the Maquoketa River near Monticello Canoe Rental
Riders enjoy a ride on the Maquoketa River near Monticello Canoe Rental(Jeremy Vallin)
By Nicole Agee
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A business along the Maquoketa River in Our Town Monticello provides a way to relaxing way to enjoy the outdoors. Monticello Canoe Rental is in the heart of its season, with hundreds of people each day looking for a way to stay cool this summer. Owner Addam Fier estimates 100 to 200 people visit his business during the week with up to 800 people on the weekends.

Fier says he had a record season last summer as people were eager to have something to do. “They couldn’t wait to go. Nobody was concerned about the pandemic, everybody wanted to get outdoors and get in the water.”

From kayaks to canoes and innertubes, he and his wife Lori have added more inventory to keep up with demand. “In the last eight years we’ve added 100 kayaks and we’re now up to 400 tubes,” says Fier. “So we’re adding equipment [and] trying to get our name out there.”

And with business flowing this year, the Fiers are grateful for their staff, all younger people from the Monticello area, to keep rides running smoothly.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man says he was removed from Iowa trucking company training program over his hair
People gather in Cedar Rapids at a vigil for Tyliyah L. Whitis, of Peoria, Ill., on Wednesday,...
Vigil held for 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis, girl found dead in Cedar Rapids
Owner of Runt's Munchies says construction is cutting their business in half
Cedar Rapids restaurant says construction woes cutting their business in half
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Former Congresswoman Finkenauer announces run for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s senate seat
Kossuth County Speedway
Race track cuts ties with announcer after racist rant

Latest News

Theatre Cedar Rapids said its closure due to COVID-19 has helped find new ways to serve the...
Theatre Cedar Rapids releases titles for the new season
COVID-19 Vaccine
Iowa may have to throw out thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sauk County, Wisconsin
Man who “systematically groomed” child for sex sentenced to federal prison
Ashley Hinson talking to workers at Boomerang in Anamosa. Says infrastructure talks at an...
Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says infrastructure talks at an impasse