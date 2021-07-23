Show You Care
Elkader Sweet Corn days holds packed weekend of events

Elkader Sweet Corn Days, the city’s largest celebration, is in full swing. It runs through...
Elkader Sweet Corn Days, the city's largest celebration, is in full swing. It runs through Sunday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELKADER, Iowa (KCRG) - Elkader Sweet Corn Days, the city’s largest celebration, is in full swing Friday.

Some events started on Thursday, and the festivities run through Sunday.

Friday’s events begin with a golf tournament at Eldader Golf Course at 8 a.m.

There’s also a library book sale, farmers market, carnival, food vendors, live music and fireworks planned. And things don’t slow down on Saturday.

For more information, including a full schedule of events, click here.

