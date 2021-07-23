Elkader Sweet Corn days holds packed weekend of events
ELKADER, Iowa (KCRG) - Elkader Sweet Corn Days, the city’s largest celebration, is in full swing Friday.
Some events started on Thursday, and the festivities run through Sunday.
Friday’s events begin with a golf tournament at Eldader Golf Course at 8 a.m.
There’s also a library book sale, farmers market, carnival, food vendors, live music and fireworks planned. And things don’t slow down on Saturday.
