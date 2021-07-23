LIVE: Day 6 in Drew Blahnik murder trial begins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first full week of testimony is set to wrap up in the murder trial of Drew Blahnik.

He is charged with stabbing and killing Chris Bagley in Linn County in 2018.

On Thursday, investigators shared how they found Bagley’s body, more than two months after his death.

The body was under snow-covered ground in the yard of Drew Wagner’s home in southeast Cedar Rapids.

Investigators had to use a ground warmer to thaw the ground enough* to get Bagley’s body out.

Dr. Kelly Kruse was there and completed Bagley’s autopsy.

A toxicology report was also done using blood from his body.

“He had caffeine, he had nicotine, he had cotinine, which is a break-down product of nicotine,” Associate State Medical Examiner Dr. Kelly Kruse said. “He had methamphetamine, and he had amphetamine which is a break-down product of methamphetamine.”

The defense pointed out the amount of meth in Bagley’s body could prove deadly for some.

In the autopsy, Dr. Kruse determined Bagley died of multiple sharp force injuries.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.