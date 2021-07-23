County auditors plan to push for larger salaries after new state law passes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Association of County Auditors plans to push for a salary raise of around $17,500 each year in response to new state laws passed during the last legislative session.

With so many ballots to count, County Auditors need a staff to help and Senate File 413 can turn their staff’s mistakes can turn into potential fines and suspending them from office. Adams County Auditor Becky Bissell, who is a Republican, said these potential consequences mean Auditors should make more money.

“Were also being told by our insurance company that they might not cover this,” she said. “Then, the more it’s apparent to we need to be compensated for doing these duties.”

That’s part of the reason Bissell proposed giving every county Auditors an extra $15,000 to $20,000. She said fewer people would want to become an auditor with the increased chance of penalties. Therefore, a salary bump could increase the number of people wanting to run for the position.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, who is a Democrat and is exploring a run for Secretary of State, agrees with that opinion.

“There’s no penalty to a county treasurer like there is for a county auditor or county supervisors or even the county attorney or even the county Sherriff,” he said.

Emails we received show auditors say it’s their second-highest legislative priority. It’s ranked higher than reforms to Iowa’s recount process. Iowa’s close second congressional district election last year revealed counties re-count ballots in different ways.

