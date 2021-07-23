Coralville City Councilor Meghann Foster to run for mayor

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville City Councilor Meghann Foster announced on Friday she will run for Coralville mayor.

It comes after Coralville’s current mayor, John Lundell, announced he will not seek re-election for a 5th term in November.

Foster and her family have lived in Coralville for 20 years. She would be the first female mayor in the city’s history if elected.

“Mayor Lundell has been a role model of leadership and community service,” Foster said in a news release. “If elected, I hope to continue my work of making Coralville a great place for everyone who calls it home. We have a lot to be proud of in Coralville. We’re making progress, but we’re not done. We have to continue to look for ways to expand our community’s programming and services. I’m excited about the prospect of setting this vision as mayor of our community.”

In addition to being on the city council, Foster works as the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program, and as an educator at the University of Iowa’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

She also serves on the Metropolitan Planning Organization of Johnson County and the Johnson County Juvenile Justice and Youth Development Policy Board.

For more information, go to meghannfoster.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.