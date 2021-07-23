Show You Care
Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says infrastructure talks at an impasse

Ashley Hinson talking to workers at Boomerang in Anamosa. Says infrastructure talks at an...
Ashley Hinson talking to workers at Boomerang in Anamosa. Says infrastructure talks at an impasse.(Phil Reed)
By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -During her stop at Boomerang in Anamosa on Friday, First District Congresswoman Ashely Hinson discussed the stalled infrastructure bill in Congress.

Hinson says right now they are at an impasse. She says Republicans would support an infrastructure bill at the right price tag.

“The number one thing that I’m hearing from people is they’re concerned about spending,” she said. “Government spending is at a really high rate right now. Over 7 trillion dollars in proposed spending in just this year. So I think, when you’re seeing inflation, you’re seeing talks of these proposed spending packages, that’s why I keep bringing it back to targeted investments and targeted spending.”

Hinson would like to see the money go towards roads and airport projects.

