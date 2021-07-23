Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Back on top, North Linn bests Earlham 1-0 for 2A crown

By Michael O'Brien
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn Lynx won the 2A state championship on Thursday night after defeating the Earlham Cardinals 1-0. The Championship is the second for the Lynx in the last three seasons, winning their first in program history in 2019.

The Lynx finish the season with a 42-6 record while the Cardinals close out with a 34-10 record and 2A runner-up title.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Hills Apartments in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids police release 15-year-old shooting victim’s name
15-year old killed at Apartment complex didn't live at complex
15-year-old killed at Hawthorne Hills apartments didn’t live at complex
A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man says he was removed from Iowa trucking company training program over his hair
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says there is no evidence connecting the...
Investigators: no connection between Mollie Tibbetts murder, Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance
People gather in Cedar Rapids at a vigil for Tyliyah L. Whitis, of Peoria, Ill., on Wednesday,...
Vigil held for 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis, girl found dead in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

North Linn wins 2A title over Earlham
Newell-Fonda takes down Lisbon for 1A title
Lisbon falls to Newell-Fonda in 1A title game
Newell-Fonda takes down Lisbon 4-1 to win 1A title
Western Dubuque reaches 4A title game
Western Dubuque continues dream season, reaches 4A title game