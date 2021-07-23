Back on top, North Linn bests Earlham 1-0 for 2A crown

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn Lynx won the 2A state championship on Thursday night after defeating the Earlham Cardinals 1-0. The Championship is the second for the Lynx in the last three seasons, winning their first in program history in 2019.

The Lynx finish the season with a 42-6 record while the Cardinals close out with a 34-10 record and 2A runner-up title.

