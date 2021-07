CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Assumption Knights took down the Mount Vernon Mustangs 10-5 on Friday afternoon to win the class 3A state championship. With the win, the Knights win their first title since 2019 and their fourth in the last five years.

Mount Vernon finishes the season with a 36-5 record and runner-up in class 3A.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.