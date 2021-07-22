Show You Care
Solon woman aims to help endangered monarch butterflies

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The monarch butterfly is currently on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service endangered species list, but a crucial part of our ecosystem.

“With the deforestation of the forests in central Mexico, where they migrate to for the winter. They are losing their habitats,” said Glenda Eubanks.

“Plus, in the United States, when they migrate back, there aren’t as many places for them, their only food source is milkweed. And milkweed has been killed by pesticides,”

Glenda Eubanks has discovered a passion for the monarch and helps grow their population in Iowa. It all started in 2019 when one of Eubanks’ grandchildren brought over a caterpillar she had been taking care of.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Glenda had more time to grow her love for her butterfly hobby. It has also given her a chance to get closer with her grandkids.

“It’s just something that it teaches them about nature. And you know what, we knew what we need to do to preserve butterflies, animals, anything,” said Glenda.

Glenda also tragically lost her mother to COVID-19 at 89-years-old. She says she remembers her through butterflies.

“As I woke up, there was a monarch butterfly emerging from the chrysalis,” Glenda said. “And that makes me think of my mother, so when I see a butterfly, I think of my mother. And that, I guess, sort of makes me want to do what I do for them.”

Glenda says she will release over 100 butterflies this season.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

