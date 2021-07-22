Show You Care
Race track cuts ties with announcer after racist rant

Kossuth County Speedway
Kossuth County Speedway(COURTESY PHOTO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa race track says it will cut ties with an announcer who went on a racist rant against Black fans and athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

The Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa, said in a news release Thursday that its leaders “do not condone” the comments made by the announcer before the races on July 15. It called the matter an isolated incident.

The speedway and the county’s fair board said its management didn’t hear the comments when they were spoken, and that they only came to their attention through a social media post.

The speedway’s statement did not identify the announcer by name but said he was filling in for its lead announcer.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

