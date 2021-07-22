Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind and is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

Callista Ryan, 13, was last seen at about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in southwest Cedar Rapids.

She is described as four feet, eleven inches tall, and weighs approximately 107 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.

