Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Officer stands in rain to honor veteran

By WPMI staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) - A lone police officer stood at attention in the rain during a World War II veteran’s funeral procession.

Officer Newman Brazier of the Mount Vernon Police Department was honoring fellow veteran Robert Lee Serling, who passed at 100 years old.

Brazier was completely unaware that his commitment and respect would get this much attention.

“He was just standing there at attention when we passed by there. Everybody at the Camile Center said something about it after we got up there and said, ‘Man, did you see that cop up there soaking wet, standing at attention?’ It took an effect on those guys, especially the veterans, to someone up there do that. What an honor,” president and founder of the 92nd Division Buffalo Soldier WW2 Eddie Irby Jr. said.

Brazier crossed jurisdictions with his patrol lights on.

“It was automatic when I heard he passed,” he said.

“I felt that he wanted to be acknowledged. I felt that from being from a small town like Mount Vernon, that he can do what he did, and he can pass and nobody realize it and not respect it. It was my point, to let everyone in that area, that he was there, he was passing through, even if it was for the last time,” Brazier said. “That’s what vets do.”

“Somebody like that, you marvel at their respect, admiration, and all they stand for,” Irby said.

Copyright 2021 WPMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen found dead with gunshot wound behind the wheel of crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday
Hawthorne Hills Apartments in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids police release 15-year-old shooting victim’s name
Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is...
Day 3 of testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial
15-year old killed at Apartment complex didn't live at complex
15-year-old killed at Hawthorne Hills apartments didn’t live at complex

Latest News

President Biden touts the economy as bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support.
Biden says getting vaccinated ‘gigantically important’
An officer stood in a rainstorm procession to honor a 100-year-old World War II veteran.
Officer stands in rain to honor veteran
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe; GOP vows boycott
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again