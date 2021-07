FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn Lynx defeated Central Springs 8-5 on Wednesday to advance to the 2A state title game. The Lynx will play in their third-consecutive 2A Championship game after winning in 2019 and finishing runner-up in 2020. The Lynx will battle Earlham on Thursday at 7:30.

