Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man says he was removed from Iowa trucking company training program over his hair

By KCCI
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A man said he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his dreadlocks.

Damon Mitchell came from Texas to get his commercial driver’s license with TMC Transportation in Des Moines.

However, he said that on day two of his orientation, he was told if he didn’t cut his hair, he could not continue his training.

The company said due to the nature of their business, employees are required to wear hard hats and have them fastened securely.

Mitchell said he never got the chance to try on a hard hat and show it wouldn’t fit.

“This is something that is very humiliating,” said Damon Mitchell. “I didn’t fail out of school, I didn’t do anything wrong. I was high spirits, I had high hopes and I went there ready to give this company everything that I had, with the best of my ability. And my hair did not have an influence on my job performance.”

In Iowa, there isn’t any legislation which protects employees against discrimination for their hair.

There was an attempt to pass the Crown Act last year, but it failed.

The bill would have prohibited hair discrimination.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Hills Apartments in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids police release 15-year-old shooting victim’s name
15-year old killed at Apartment complex didn't live at complex
15-year-old killed at Hawthorne Hills apartments didn’t live at complex
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says there is no evidence connecting the...
Investigators: no connection between Mollie Tibbetts murder, Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance
Paul Hoff testifies.
Day 4 of witness testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial
Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday

Latest News

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Former Congresswoman Finkenauer announces run for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s senate seat
The Iowa State Patrol says it's seeing more drivers traveling more than 100 miles per hour.
Iowa State Patrol reports more drivers speeding
Jury members in the Drew Blahnik murder trial will watch more video of Blahnik's initial...
Jury to watch more video in Blahnik murder trial
Sales for medical marijuana nearly doubled in the last year.
Sales for medical marijuana nearly doubled in Iowa last year