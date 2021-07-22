Man says he was removed from Iowa trucking company training program over his hair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A man said he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his dreadlocks.

Damon Mitchell came from Texas to get his commercial driver’s license with TMC Transportation in Des Moines.

However, he said that on day two of his orientation, he was told if he didn’t cut his hair, he could not continue his training.

The company said due to the nature of their business, employees are required to wear hard hats and have them fastened securely.

Mitchell said he never got the chance to try on a hard hat and show it wouldn’t fit.

“This is something that is very humiliating,” said Damon Mitchell. “I didn’t fail out of school, I didn’t do anything wrong. I was high spirits, I had high hopes and I went there ready to give this company everything that I had, with the best of my ability. And my hair did not have an influence on my job performance.”

In Iowa, there isn’t any legislation which protects employees against discrimination for their hair.

There was an attempt to pass the Crown Act last year, but it failed.

The bill would have prohibited hair discrimination.

