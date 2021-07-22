LIVE: Jurors listen to recorded interviews with Drew Blahnik Thursday in murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For at least three hours, jurors have listened to recorded interviews police made with Drew Blahnik.

Blahnik is charged with murder in the death of Chris Bagley in 2018.

Jurors started watching that interview yesterday afternoon... then this morning... picked up where it left off.

During that interview, Blahnik told investigators he had nothing to do with Bagley’s disappearance and death.

Testimony from people who were at the crime scene place Blahnik at the scene.

Prosecutors then played audio of a second interview with Blahnik.

In it, he told investigators Bagley pushed him, which led to a wrestling match, and Bagley grabbed a gun.

Investigators say Blahnik confessed to stabbing Bagley, out of self-defense.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, obstructing prosecution, and abuse of a corpse.

